MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first annual Unity Bowl youth football game will take place on Saturday, August 28th 2021.

Greg Fulton, a member of the Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite, is partnering with the Jackson Freedom League to bring kids together to teach them about unity.

“We are a youth football association that provides a place where all children ages 4-12 can learn and play the game of football in the safest way possible while keeping the fun in football and allowing every voice to be heard,” said Fulton.

James Smith and Myron McGowan of the Jackson Freedom League and CEO, Greg Fulton and the Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite Board of Directors are promoting unity respect threw the game of Sports to Show that there is a chance for all races and religions to become as one.

The game will be played at Neshoba Central High School at noon.

Admission to the event is $5.

Fulton said, “In today’s society with the way things are going, we wanted to show people that we could reach out from all different races and colors to be able to unify as one. With children a lot of times it doesn’t matter what we are doing, they just want to play ball. And the unity comes from the kids being among each other and we may just use the kids as a tool to help the adults.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.