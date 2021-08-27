Advertisement

First ‘murder hornet’ nest found in 2021 eradicated

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they...
The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them. (Source: KING/Washington Dept. of Agriculture via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - The first nest of “murder hornets” discovered this year has been eradicated in Washington state.

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they kill honeybees by decapitating them.

The nest was discovered in the base of a dead alder tree. It had nine layers of comb and almost 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

Staff vacuumed more than 100 worker hornets from the nest and caught about 70 more hornets in the area.

The nest was found about a quarter of a mile from the reported sighting on Aug. 11.

Experts believe there are more nests out there. They hope to find them before the murder hornets can produce new queens.

They say it’s important to report any sightings to help eliminate the hornets.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world and considered invasive in the U.S.

They prey on honeybees and other insects and can destroy a hive in just a few hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom
Mississippi senator works to restrict kratom
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary
Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi
Tropical Storm Ida could bring impact to us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The biggest...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, and it will track uncomfortably close to us

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
Caution Lights
Caution lights installed at dangerous intersection on Highway 19 South
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,041 new cases reported Fri.