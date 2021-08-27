Hurricane Ida expected to slam Louisiana with 140+ mph winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida made landfall over western Cuba on Friday afternoon. It will track northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and then continue on a northwest track through this weekend.

Remember, small changes can lead to big changes later. The forecast can change, so keep yourself updated. Remember to get information from reliable sources: your favorite local TV meteorologist, the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center. Don’t give a lot of thought to the Facebook clickbait pages. These storms can be scary enough. Those pages often make it worse.

LOCAL IMPACT

In East Mississippi and West Alabama, the rule of thumb is the farther west and northwest you are, the bigger your impact can be. Hurricane Ida will pass just west and then north of us, according to the latest forecast. This means a lot of rain for us. Rainfall amounts of 3-7 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Winds of 25-35 mph can come with gusts to over 40 mph. Tornadoes are also possible. Weather will steadily go downhill on Sunday night. Monday will be the primary impact day. Tuesday will start with rain and wind, but the day will gradually improve.

COASTAL IMPACT

The latest track forecast calls for landfall over Southeast Louisiana between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Some wobbles and changes are possible. The official wind forecast calls for 120-125 mph winds at landfall. It is very possible that Ida will be stronger. It’s not impossible or unrealistic for Ida to become a strong category four hurricane winds closer to 150 mph. That’s not a guarantee, and even if it strengthens that much, that doesn’t mean it will make landfall that strong. Eyewall replacement cycles, which happen on the small scale and are more difficult to forecast, will determine the exact intensity at landfall. Storm surge from Southeast Louisiana to the Mississippi Coast can be as high as 12 feet. The impact can be devastating. If you know people along the coast, please encourage them to evacuate. If you’re able, invite them to stay with you. That will help leave hotel rooms available to people who don’t have other options.

Friday Night & This Weekend

You may have to dodge a shower or two in the first quarter of some of the high school games this evening. Then this weekend will be a seasonably summery weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with some spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day will start with lower 70s and warm to the lower 90s. Sunday will be dry to start, but after about 2 PM, occasional heavy showers and storms will become increasingly likely. Heavy rain and wind will begin increasing after 7 PM, but things will really start going downhill after midnight as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast.

