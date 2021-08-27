Ida becomes a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of 12:15 p.m. CDT, Ida has strengthened into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is expected to move over Cuba, but not much; if any, weakening is expected to occur as it does so.

The storm will then move into the Gulf and strengthen quickly. The forecast calls for Ida to become a category 3 major hurricane before making landfall, likely in Louisiana. Impacts across East Mississippi and West Alabama will include heavy rain, gusty winds potentially as high as 50 mph, and isolated tornadoes. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

