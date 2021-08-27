IHL board votes against system-wide COVID vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees has voted against mandating students and employees show proof of vaccination as a condition of employment or enrollment. A special emergency called meeting was held Friday.

“The Board of Trustees strongly recommends all eligible students and employees within the university system get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. J. Walt Starr, president of the IHL board. “The vaccine is clearly the best protection against COVID-19 infections, transmissions, and has been medically reviewed and approved by our country’s leading scientific experts. However, the Board does not deem it prudent to require it as a condition of employment or enrollment, except at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and other clinical settings.”

The board is following the recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for College and University Settings. To date, the Mississippi State Department of Health has strongly recommended eligible students get a COVID-19 vaccine, but has not mandated, nor recommended state institutions of higher learning mandate, a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attendance.

Mississippi’s universities have encouraged and incentivized employees and students to get vaccinated. In keeping with MSDH guidance, all universities require masks to be worn indoors and they are requiring students and employees who have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has tested positive to self-isolate and make an appointment to be tested. The universities are also recommending and facilitating students and employees following other recommendations to mitigate the spread of the virus, including social distancing and checking for symptoms of the virus.

“The board will continue to monitor the situation on our campuses and make appropriate adjustments and exceptions necessary to assist our universities during these very difficult times,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr., commissioner of higher education.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.