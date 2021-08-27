Advertisement

Louisiana governor declares emergency ahead of Storm Ida

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida. He said all of the state’s coast is in the forecast cone of what could become a major hurricane in coming days.

Edwards called on residents to immediately begin storm preparations. He added the emergency declaration is an administrative step that authorizes use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida has is set to become a hurricane when it nears western Cuba Friday, then approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity Sunday.

