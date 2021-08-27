Meridian and Lauderdale County officials talk Ida

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and Lauderdale County officials are preparing for any impacts from Hurricane Ida.

“We’ll be preparing just as we always do,” said Doug Stephens, the public safety director for the city of Meridian. “Making sure our fire department is prepared to go out and help if there’s any rescue needs, and monitor the streets in case we have any flash flooding.”

Emergency officials in Meridian have been attending weather briefings and are coordinating with various agencies such as public works, the fire department, and the police department. The Emergency Operations Center team with Lauderdale County is ready and is keeping up to date with the latest forecast on Ida.

“So right now we’re making sure that all of our equipment is up and operating, each one of our fire departments are getting their equipment up and going,” said Odie Barrett, the director for the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. “We’ve tested all of our computer systems and made sure all our radars are working.”

With the threat of heavy rain leading to flash flooding from Ida, remember to turn around, don’t drown when coming across a flooded roadway.

“Just be weather minded. Make sure you have an emergency plan and an emergency kit in case you’re without power, or you get into the situation where you have trees down and you can’t get to and from places that you normally would,” Stephens said.

