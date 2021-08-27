Most of your weekend looks good, but things change Late Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ida remains a tropical storm this morning, and it should remain one until it moves into the Gulf this weekend. Once it does, it’s expected to rapidly strengthen. The forecast calls for it to potentially become a Category 3 hurricane before making a landfall on Sunday across the Louisian coast. However, it could be stronger (or weaker) at landfall. Regardless, major impacts are expected for parts of the Gulf Coast. Storm surge over 7′ and rainfall estimates near a foot is possible for parts of the Louisiana coast.

As for our local area, we’re expecting the main impacts to be felt on Monday and the first part of Tuesday. Locally, rainfall estimates of 4-7″ are possible. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible, but higher gusts can’t be ruled out pending on how strong Ida can remain after landfall. We’ll also have a risk for severe storms starting Sunday night through Tuesday.

Today, enjoy the weather. Highs will hover near 90 degrees with heat indices near 100 degrees. PM storms are possible, but they will be hit and miss. So, take the poncho to high school football games tonight just to be on the safe side. Temps around kick-off will be near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.