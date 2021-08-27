Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn “Bubbles” Ward White will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Dale Moore and Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. White, age 84, of Marion passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. White worked for many years as a secretary at Marion United Methodist Church, where she was also a life-long member. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to the Statler Brothers, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. Mrs. White was also a member of the Crafty Christian Crochet Group.

Survivors include her children, Dona Hodges (Tommy) and Sharon George (Michael); grandchildren, Mahala Roberts (Will), Mandy Miles (Bronzon), Elijah Williams (Kristin), Duane Ross, Jr. (Ashley), Dawn Davidson (Gary), Zachary Hodges, and Micah Hodges (Heather); great-grandchildren, Beau Roberts, Polly Roberts, Ross Roberts, Donovan Ross, Henry Ross, Dexter Ross, Halen Ross, Ethan Golden, Walley Golden, Samuel Davidson, Grant Davidson, Anabella Davidson, Hudson Hodges, Logan Williams, Aaron Miles, Katie Miles, Landon Williams, Laken Williams, Lilly Grace Williams, Lanie Williams, and Lowery Williams; one cousin, Gene Hamrick; nieces and nephews, Teri Williams, Betty Warner, and John O’Flinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond White; her parents; and one sister, Frances O’Flinn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721