Private services for Ms. Susan Alice Lockley will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 with Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Lockley, age 59, of Ridgeland, formerly of Meridian, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence.

Susan was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian. She graduated from Meridian High School. Susan was a friend to everyone she met; she touched so many lives, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her brothers, Charles Stanley “Stan” Lockley, Jr. (Kathy) and George V. Lockley (Dianne); nephews, Charles Stanley Lockley, III and David V. Lockley (Dawn); niece, Shea Mowdy (Jason); great-nieces, Taylor Mowdy and Sarah Lockley; and one great nephew, Logan Mowdy.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Stanley Lockley, Sr. and Alice Lockley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund.

