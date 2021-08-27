Advertisement

Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts

Game time changed
Game time changed(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will be played earlier as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.

Kickoff will now be at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

Newly-named starter Jameis Winston will take on Kyler Murray. You can watch the game at noon on WTOK.

Ida is forecast to be a major Cat. 3 hurricane when it makes landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.

