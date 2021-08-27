Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will be played earlier as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.

Kickoff will now be at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

Newly-named starter Jameis Winston will take on Kyler Murray. You can watch the game on Fox 8 in New Orleans and KNOE in Monroe.

Ida is forecast to be a major Cat. 3 hurricane when it makes landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.

Ida could possibly be elevated to a Cat. 4.

