Short film screening at Temple Theater

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday, August 26th the Temple Theater is holding a showing of five different short films that have been filmed by two local production companies. In addition to seeing the screenings, the red carpet event will offer the chance to have your picture taken by a professional photographer and have a meet and greet with the cast of the films. Rosebud Productions and Nostalgic Musiq Productions are teaming up to premier their five new short films: CLOSE, Malevolence, Confess, TAHKSIC, and OTIS. Four of the movies were filmed in Meridian and one was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The event starts at 6:30 and the cost to enter is $15.

