Advertisement

Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites preparing for Ida evacuees

Hotels in our area are preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Louisiana coast.
Hotels in our area are preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Louisiana coast.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hotels in our area are preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Louisiana coast. One local hotel said it’s booked up until Tuesday when the storm is expected to pass.

The Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites sold out completely Thursday for Sunday and Monday, with many people planning to take shelter there from the storm.

The hotel has stocked up on water bottles, food and cleaning essentials in case of an increase in foot traffic. The hotel has also gone through new safety guidelines due to COVID-19. General Manager Shannon Scott said there has not been an increase in visitors, but the hotel is prepared for the worst.

“In a matter of hours yesterday, we were sold out Sunday and Monday. This morning we have been running around making sure we have enough things for social distancing as well as individually-wrapped breakfast items so the guests can get their things to go back to their rooms. We know that families are coming and not just individuals. They may be bringing three or four people to a room. We are preparing for a larger expected amount of people to be staying for a couple of days,” said Scott.

Scott said guests must wear a mask and sanitize their hands before entering the building.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman murdered in Meridian
Kratom
Mississippi senator works to restrict kratom
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary
Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi

Latest News

EMEPA
EMEPA preps for Hurricane Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys
Hurricane Katrina
Emergency leaders recall Hurricane Katrina 16 years later
TRICARE beneficiaries in Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through...
TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Mississippi due to Tropical Storm Ida