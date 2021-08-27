Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites preparing for Ida evacuees

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hotels in our area are preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Louisiana coast. One local hotel said it’s booked up until Tuesday when the storm is expected to pass.

The Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites sold out completely Thursday for Sunday and Monday, with many people planning to take shelter there from the storm.

The hotel has stocked up on water bottles, food and cleaning essentials in case of an increase in foot traffic. The hotel has also gone through new safety guidelines due to COVID-19. General Manager Shannon Scott said there has not been an increase in visitors, but the hotel is prepared for the worst.

“In a matter of hours yesterday, we were sold out Sunday and Monday. This morning we have been running around making sure we have enough things for social distancing as well as individually-wrapped breakfast items so the guests can get their things to go back to their rooms. We know that families are coming and not just individuals. They may be bringing three or four people to a room. We are preparing for a larger expected amount of people to be staying for a couple of days,” said Scott.

Scott said guests must wear a mask and sanitize their hands before entering the building.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.