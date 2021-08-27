Tips to be prepared for Hurricane Ida

Due to power loss, food may not be safe to eat during and after a hurricane. Safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene includes bottled, boiled or treated water.

• Throw away food that may have come in contact with flood or storm water.

• Throw away food that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

• Throw away foods (including meat, poultry, fish, eggs) that have been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit (F) for two hours or more.

• Throw away canned foods that are bulging, opened or damaged. Thawed food that contains ice crystals or is 40 degrees F or below can be refrozen or cooked.

• Food containers with screw-caps, snap-lids, crimped caps (soda pop bottles), twist caps, flip tops, snap-open, and home canned foods should be discarded if they have come into contact with floodwater, because they cannot be disinfected.

• While the power is out, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

• Never place any type of food on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.

• Thoroughly wash your hands before preparing or eating food, after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, after handling uncooked food, after playing with a pet, after handling garbage, after tending to someone who is sick or injured, after blowing your nose and after coughing or sneezing.