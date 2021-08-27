TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Mississippi due to Tropical Storm Ida

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WTOK) - The Defense Health Agency announced Friday that TRICARE beneficiaries in Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through Sept. 3 due to weather expected from Ida. All counties are impacted.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance. They may search the network pharmacy locator here.

Beneficiaries may also call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303. If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.



As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit this website for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.