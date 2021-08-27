West Lauderdale Elementary returning to in-person learning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at West Lauderdale Elementary are returning to the classroom Friday after switching to virtual learning for two weeks due to a rise in COVID cases.

Principal Elliot Brewer said the staff is excited to have students back in the building.

He also said the past two weeks have been very hard on teachers.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to have our babies back on campus. I know that a lot of people outside of our school community have looked at us and thought that perhaps we’re just here collecting a check or we’ve gotten vacation time. I can assure you that distance learning is far harder on my teachers than having the kids in the seats,” said Brewer.

Brewer wants to remind parents that a temporary mask mandate is in effect for all students until September 10.

