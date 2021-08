MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Police in Meridian say a young woman was murdered Friday morning.

Police say the deadly shooting happened around 4:30a.m. on or near the 29th Avenue bridge. Police tell Newscenter 11 the woman was shot in the chest. The woman died at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. We’ll have additional information when it becomes available.

