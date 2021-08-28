First responders searching water for victim in I-110 bridge accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are searching for a person they say was thrown into the water from a truck accident on the I-110 bridge. The accident around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Biloxi Police say a man was pulling a tractor on the back of his truck, lost control, and was thrown from the truck into the water. A passenger in the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays, and should avoid the I-110 bridge area, if possible. The southbound lanes could be impacted for a while during the search and rescue.

Authorities are conducting a water search for a victim in I-110 bridge accident.



Biloxi police officers say the driver was pulling a tractor on the back of his truck, lost control and was ejected into the water. @wlox pic.twitter.com/Rxz9lBblQf — Jasmine Lotts (@jaslottsnews) August 28, 2021

Biloxi fire department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison county sheriffs department and Harrison County Fire Rescue, Working... Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Saturday, August 28, 2021

