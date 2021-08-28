Advertisement

First responders searching water for victim in I-110 bridge accident

Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue are working an accident on I-110 which has closed partially the southbound lanes.(Harrison County Fire Rescue/Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are searching for a person they say was thrown into the water from a truck accident on the I-110 bridge. The accident around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Biloxi Police say a man was pulling a tractor on the back of his truck, lost control, and was thrown from the truck into the water. A passenger in the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays, and should avoid the I-110 bridge area, if possible. The southbound lanes could be impacted for a while during the search and rescue.

Biloxi fire department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison county sheriffs department and Harrison County Fire Rescue, Working...

Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

