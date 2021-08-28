Gas lines long ahead of Hurricane Ida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents across the Gulf Coast states are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen before its expected landfall late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This includes filling up the tanks in their vehicles and storing fuel to run generators. The sudden influx of people filling up has led to long lines at gas stations in areas in Ida’s path.

We spoke to one local man that is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst at the same time.

“We had a couple of last minute phone calls at the house. Family members from New Orleans and the surrounding area wanting to know if they could come up for the hurricane. They’re bringing some ice chests with ice, I just got some cold cuts and some more bread. I filled up a couple of extra gas cans for the two generators if we need them. I’m hoping we don’t, but if we do, I’m ready.”

Residents are urged to not panic buy gas and to take time before Ida’s impacts reach them to prepare accordingly.

