Advertisement

Gas lines long ahead of Hurricane Ida

Lines at local gas stations ahead of Ida
Lines at local gas stations ahead of Ida(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents across the Gulf Coast states are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen before its expected landfall late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This includes filling up the tanks in their vehicles and storing fuel to run generators. The sudden influx of people filling up has led to long lines at gas stations in areas in Ida’s path.

We spoke to one local man that is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst at the same time.

“We had a couple of last minute phone calls at the house. Family members from New Orleans and the surrounding area wanting to know if they could come up for the hurricane. They’re bringing some ice chests with ice, I just got some cold cuts and some more bread. I filled up a couple of extra gas cans for the two generators if we need them. I’m hoping we don’t, but if we do, I’m ready.”

Residents are urged to not panic buy gas and to take time before Ida’s impacts reach them to prepare accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman murdered in Meridian
Kratom
Mississippi senator works to restrict kratom
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary
A lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million...
$500,000 winning ticket bought in Kemper County!

Latest News

Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for hurricane
Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Ida
One person killed in York
Meridian and Lauderdale County officials talk Ida
Meridian and Lauderdale County officials talk Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys