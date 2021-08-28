Advertisement

Harrison County closes sand beach, recommends evacuations of low-lying areas

It will take about two weeks of work to get Harrison County's 26 miles of sand beach back in...
It will take about two weeks of work to get Harrison County's 26 miles of sand beach back in good shape. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Hurricane Ida, Harrison County leaders are taking action to help keep people safe.

The sand beach in Harrison County will be closed ahead of severe weather from Ida.

Emergency Management Director Matt Stratton also recommends the evacuation of low-lying areas prone to flooding.

As the weather continues to deteriorate, first responders may not be able to respond to these areas due to high waters.

