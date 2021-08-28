Harrison County closes sand beach, recommends evacuations of low-lying areas

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Hurricane Ida, Harrison County leaders are taking action to help keep people safe.

The sand beach in Harrison County will be closed ahead of severe weather from Ida.

Emergency Management Director Matt Stratton also recommends the evacuation of low-lying areas prone to flooding.

As the weather continues to deteriorate, first responders may not be able to respond to these areas due to high waters.

For the latest on Hurricane Ida, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.