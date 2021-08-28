Advertisement

Hurricane Ida to make landfall on Sunday

By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 28, 2021
As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Ida is in the Southern Gulf, and it is moving northwest. It will rapidly strengthen over the next 24 hours, and it is expected to make landfall in South Central or Southeast Louisiana on Sunday. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for South Mississippi. South Mississippi will start seeing the most significant impacts Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Based on this current forecast track, 7-11′ of surge is possible in Hancock and Harrison Counties. 4-7′ is expected in Jackson County. Very heavy rainfall is expected with 5-10″ possible by the end of Monday. A Flash Flood Watch will be in place. Wind gusts of 40-70 MPH are possible, too. This could lead to power outages and tree damage.

If Ida takes a track farther east, the impacts will be greater for South Mississippi. Stay tuned for any forecast changes.

As for Saturday, we will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will mainly stay in the low to mid 80s. More showers and storms are possible tonight as Ida gets closer to the Gulf Coast.

