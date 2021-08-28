Hurricane Ida strengthens more overnight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida has continued to strengthen overnight with winds now being sustained at 85 mph. Some dry air intrusion from interacting with the Western portions of Cuba slowed its strengthening for a short while, but Ida is still expected to continue to strengthen rapidly as it moves over the Gulf Loop Current and the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana and Mississippi coastline.

Local Impacts:

Soon after Ida makes landfall it is expected to weaken quickly as it loses access to its “fuel supply” from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This, coupled with Ida having to track North before making a Northeasterly shift means that us in East Mississippi and West Alabama won’t see the worst of Ida.

We will still see significant impacts. Rainfall totals of 3 or more inches are possible. Winds of 25-40 mph are likely with gusts of 45+ mph are likely. Being on the Eastern side of the track for Ida, isolated tornadoes are possible as the heavier rain bands move through.

Flash Flood watches go into effect for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama 7:00 am on Monday and running until Tuesday at 7:00 am.

Coastal Impacts:

Latest model runs continue to show Ida pushing towards being a Category 4 as it makes a potentially devastating landfall Late Sunday into early Monday morning in Louisiana. Storm surge of 10-15 feet is likely at landfall for portions of the Louisiana coastline. The Mississippi coast is likely to see storm surge of 4-7 feet.

Winds at landfall will be near 140 mph, bringing the potential for extreme damage in addition to the threat of devastating flooding, tornadoes, and power outages.

