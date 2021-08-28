Local organization prepares for hurricane Ida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One nonprofit organization is preparing for Tuesday to help families that could be affected by hurricane Ida.

Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is developing a plan to rescue those who could be stranded and get them critical supplies. The organization is preparing emergency shipments of PPE, bottled water, and medicine to aid any storm victims Tuesday.

VFW member Darrell Whited said they have collected over 200 flood buckets and monetary funds ready to assist families in need.

“There are churches in the area building flood buckets. We also have flood buckets from last year. We got some of our people from the VFW and several other organizations that we pair up within Baton Rouge Louisiana. We are going to set up a response center today. We will be finished today so we can go right there,” said President of VFW Darrell Whited.

The organization partnered with Working Warriors Today as well as Adventist Community Services.

