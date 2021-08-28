Advertisement

MHS honors Michael “Chico” Brooks on his 50th anniversary

By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 50 years. That’s over 18,250 days of service Michael Brooks, better known as Chico has given to Meridian High School

“I love it,” Chico said. “Love all the people and all that and the coaches and all that,” he said.

During his service, Chico has seen some incredible things as a Wildcat. These games, events, and moments he will keep with him forever.

“To my heart and all that and I loved it,” he said.

Chico was born in Meridian and graduated from Meridian High School. Not only has he loved his time at Meridian High, but other appreciate and cherish the amount of time he has given.

“He’s just so special,” said Athletic Director for MHS Cheyenne Trussell. “For me, he was a trainer when I played in 1978 on that championship team. he can be a brother figure, you know he’s that person that we can learn from. He’s the same person each and every day. His character, his mannerisms and so forth, it never changes,” he said.

For his 50th anniversary, the school honored him at halftime with a big presentation as he was surrounded by family and friends and given custom made gifts from the sports department.

“I loved it. All the people, the community. Everybody,” Chico said.

An important celebration for an important part of Meridian. Here’s to 50 more years for Chico as a Wildcat.

