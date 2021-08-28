Advertisement

Power company preparing for power outages

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A spokesperson for Mississippi Power reported Saturday that their storm team is assembled and ready to respond to any impacts from severe weather.

Local power companies are making sure residents stay inform and prepared for outages when it comes to severe weather. Power outages are something everyone may experience and something everyone needs to plan for.

North Division Manager Michael Harvey said his team is all ready for whatever is in store this weekend.

“We want our customers to know that we are storm ready and that we prepare year-round. Weather impacts our business especially, in Lauderdale County and the Meridian area. We’ve been weather tested this year several times, so we trained year-round. We are closely monitoring the system. We are preparing for the worst. We activated our company’s storm plan yesterday. We have had meetings and briefs over the last two days. We are working closely with our partners such as the city of Meridian, Lauderdale County, and our EMA director Odie Barrett,” said North Division Manager Michael Harvey

If you experience an outage this weekend, you can report it online by calling Mississippi Power.

