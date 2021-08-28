President Biden hosts call with Southern govs, including Reeves, in preparation for Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden hosted a call Friday with several Southern governors, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

The storm is now projected to strengthen to a Category 4 Hurricane.

The governors were also joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez.

Ida is now expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29, which would be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall.

Earlier Friday, Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for the State of Louisiana.

On the call Friday, Biden and the governors, which also included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, as well as Reeves, talked about the potential impacts of Ida and actions their states are taking in preparation for the storm.

“On the call, the President made clear that States have the full support of the Federal government to provide assistance as needed and to aid local emergency response efforts,” read a statement by the White House.

