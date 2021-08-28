Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Ida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida is knocking on the door and the Meridian branch of the Salvation Army already has preparations underway.

“Right now we are getting our mobile canteen ready to mobilize,” Salvation Army case management worker Alexis Hendrix said, “We will be able to feed hundreds of people out of our mobile canteen.”

Often times the community hardest hit by natural disasters are the homeless and food insecure populations of our communities. \

“Because they do not have very good shelter, they have to find shelter, and most likely they are not able to eat. So, that’s where we come in and play a big part in feeding them, making sure everyone has something to eat, a hot meal.”

The Salvation Army is not just going to be assisting those in Meridian, but, Hendrix told me that they will reach out to greater Lauderdale County and other surrounding counties to help as many people as possible.

They provide food, water, and a hot meal to anyone who will be adversely affected by the incoming severe weather.

The Salvation Army is always accepting good volunteers and donations, you can learn more at their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.