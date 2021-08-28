Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Traffic on Interstate-10 out of New Orleans was heavy in both directions Saturday morning (Aug. 28) as residents of the region evacuated from the approaching Hurricane Ida.

“Expect heavier than normal congestion in New Orleans and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations,” the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development advised in a 7:38 a.m. post to Twitter.

Traffic delays were attributed mostly to the heavy volume of vehicles taking to the roadways to escape the storm, which is predicted to strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 major hurricane before it makes landfall late Sunday night on the Louisiana coast.

Gas station lines were long in several locations Friday as motorists sought to fill up for their escape. By early Saturday, there were scattered reports of gas stations that had run out of fuel both in the New Orleans area and across the Louisiana-Mississippi border. Fox 8 traffic reporter Kristi Coleman said motorists heading east on I-10 should expect delays from traffic congestion at least through the state line.

