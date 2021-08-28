Where should you go if you’re told to evacuate?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some cities and parishes are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders ahead of Ida’s impacts.

Here is a list of current shelters in the area:

Lafourche Parish

Central Lafourche High School, 4820 LA Hwy. 1, Raceland.

Thibodaux High School, 1355 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Emily C. Watkins School, 938 LA 628, LaPlace

St. Tammany Parish

Shelters, of last resort, opening at 4 p.m. Sunday:

Creekside Jr. High – General Population / Electrically Dependent Shelter

Lee Road Jr. High – General Population

Lyon Elementary – Pet Friendly

Fontainebleau High – 1st Responders

STP Employee Shelter

Tangipahoa Parish

Shelters in Hammond, Amite, and Kentwood will be open Saturday.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne residents will leave from H.L. Bourgeois High School and be taken to the City of Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered mandatory evacuations of all areas in Orleans Parish outside of the levee protection system.

The @CityOfNOLA is issuing a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the levees (red) and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish (yellow).#Ida could bring up to 11ft surge outside levees, and dangerous winds & heavy rain for the full area. pic.twitter.com/dkJuAkgKUC — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 27, 2021

In a press conference Friday, Cantrell said there is not enough time to set up contraflow, so the city could not order mandatory evacuations.

In Grand Isle, a mandatory evacuation was ordered at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

As of 3 p.m., a mandatory evacuation order is in effect in Plaquemines Parish for the entire East Bank and the West Bank from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has issued a parish-wide mandatory evacuation effective 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire parish. An evacuation shelter will open at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 28 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. A parish-wide curfew will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday as well.

St. Bernard Parish officials say if you can evacuate, it’s a good idea to get out of harm’s way. They say expect power outages, possible wind damage, and possible flooding. People outside the hurricane protection system are already heeding the warning. They are evacuating equipment, boats, and trailers from the lower end of the parish. Some are parking their belongings along Highway 46 inside the hurricane protection system but Parish President Guy McInnis says the high winds could cause some damage to the property there. A storm surge of 7-10 feet is predicted outside of the hurricane protection system, which is significant. Parish leaders built a rock dam over Florissant Highway in the Southeast lot. Authorities say the big flood walls along Highway 46 and Highway 39 are closed by tomorrow evening.

Lafourche Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the entire parish in effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, especially for those in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RVs.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the entire parish. This order will go into effect Saturday, August 28 at 6 a.m., and residents must leave the parish no later than Saturday at 5 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish President Hotard is issuing a voluntary evacuation for Pleasure Bend and low-lying areas North of I-10 in LaPlace which includes Frenier, Peavine, and Manchac.

In Jefferson Parish, there is a mandatory evacuation issued for the following areas: Grand Isle, Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crowne Point, and Barataria. There is a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish within the Hurricane protection system.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced a “recommended evacuation” to those residents who live south of LA 22 as well as those staying in mobile homes and travel trailers.

