Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast

Ida continues to strengthen this morning as it’s a major Cat. 4 hurricane. Winds of 150mph accompany this storm, and it could maintain strength (or even get a bit stronger) as it moves toward the coast. Landfall is expected later this moring, but conditions will go downhill fast for Louisiana this morning.

Life threatening storm surge over a foot (possibly up to 16′) expected for parts of the LA Coast. Rainfall estimates over a foot and devastating winds will make for a deadly situation taking shape across Louisiana as Ida moves ashore today. Flooding, catastrophic damage, and power outages are likely across Southern Louisiana.

Very impactful weather will extend well away from the coast even into the WTOK area. Flash flooding remains a concern, and our entire area sits under a Flash Flood Watch. Locally, 3-7″ of rain will be possible as Ida’s soaking rain bands start sliding in later this afternoon through Monday. Parts of our area may also have Tropical Storm force winds tonight into early Monday, hence a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the western counties in our area. Spin up tornadoes remain a concern, so have ways of getting severe weather alerts.

