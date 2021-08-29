Advertisement

Debs Social Service Club hosts car wash

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteers with the Debs Social Service Club hosted a car wash Saturday. The volunteers were out bright and early Saturday for the car wash to raise money for their annual special needs carnival as well as their various other community projects. The carnival this year will be held on October 16th with the location being announced at a later date on the Debs Social Service Club Facebook page.

To visit their page, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Debs-Social-Service-Club-105765321774271/

