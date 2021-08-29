Debs Social Service Club hosts car wash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteers with the Debs Social Service Club hosted a car wash Saturday. The volunteers were out bright and early Saturday for the car wash to raise money for their annual special needs carnival as well as their various other community projects. The carnival this year will be held on October 16th with the location being announced at a later date on the Debs Social Service Club Facebook page.

To visit their page, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Debs-Social-Service-Club-105765321774271/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.