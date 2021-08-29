Advertisement

Fifth annual Summerfest held Saturday

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People took advantage of the calm weather this weekend to enjoy the fifth annual Summerfest. The event started at 10 am Saturday morning and featured a variety of activities including a corn hole competition, a lip sync battle, face painting, and even pony rides. The event also gave local musicians the chance to showcase their skills.

“I’m absolutely honored. I did a little bit of music in Kansas City when I lived there for the last five years. Coming down here, Meridian has been such a welcoming place, it really has. Everybody has been super accommodating and very enthusiastic about somebody new getting into the music scene around here. I can’t explain how thankful I am to have this opportunity,” said Hunter Burrell, a guitarist in one of the bands that played Saturday.

Summerfest 2021 was hosted by team t-n-t promotions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman murdered in Meridian
A lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million...
$500,000 winning ticket bought in Kemper County!
Suspect in custody in York murder
Hurricane Ida 4 p.m. Track
Meridian and Lauderdale County officials talk Ida
Hurricane Ida is expected to become a powerful, dangerous category four hurricane with winds of...
Hurricane Ida expected to slam Louisiana with 140+ mph winds

Latest News

Debs Car Wash
DEBS Car Wash Fundraiser
Debs Social Service Club hosted fundraiser Saturday
Debs Social Service Club hosts car wash
Summerfest
5th Annual Summerfest in Meridian
LEMA stresses patience ahead of Ida
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency stresses being calm and courteous ahead of Ida