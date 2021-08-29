Fifth annual Summerfest held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People took advantage of the calm weather this weekend to enjoy the fifth annual Summerfest. The event started at 10 am Saturday morning and featured a variety of activities including a corn hole competition, a lip sync battle, face painting, and even pony rides. The event also gave local musicians the chance to showcase their skills.

“I’m absolutely honored. I did a little bit of music in Kansas City when I lived there for the last five years. Coming down here, Meridian has been such a welcoming place, it really has. Everybody has been super accommodating and very enthusiastic about somebody new getting into the music scene around here. I can’t explain how thankful I am to have this opportunity,” said Hunter Burrell, a guitarist in one of the bands that played Saturday.

Summerfest 2021 was hosted by team t-n-t promotions.

