MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane. Landfall occurred on the Louisiana coastline near Port Fourchon with winds of 150 mph.

For more information on the timing and impacts of Hurricane Ida in East Mississippi and West Alabama, please visit: https://www.wtok.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.