Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida will track northwestward through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall over Southeast Louisiana on Sunday around or just after noon. It is expected to be a category four hurricane with winds around 130 mph at landfall.

LOCAL IMPACT

In East Mississippi and West Alabama, the rule of thumb is the farther west and northwest you are, the bigger your impact can be. Hurricane Ida will pass just west and then north of us. This means a lot of rain for us. Rainfall amounts of 3-7 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Winds of 25-35 mph can come with gusts to over 40 mph. Tornadoes are also possible. Weather will steadily go downhill after 2 AM early Monday morning. Rain and gusty wind will steadily increase. Persistent, heavy rain is likely throughout Monday and Monday night. The rain will be accompanied by gusty wind and that tornado threat. Our weather will begin gradually improving after about midnight Monday night, but lingering on-and-off rain is likely through at least midday Tuesday.

COASTAL IMPACT

The latest track forecast calls for landfall over Southeast Louisiana south of New Orleans. That landfall is expected around or just after noon. Some wobbles and small changes are possible. The official wind forecast calls for 130-135 mph winds at landfall. A small wobble to the east will increase the dangerous wind threat in New Orleans. Storm surge from Southeast Louisiana to the Mississippi Coast can be as high as 15 feet. The impact can be devastating.

