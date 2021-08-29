Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency stresses being calm and courteous ahead of Ida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the approach of Hurricane Ida, residents from other states are making their way through Meridian for safety. This has led to an increase in traffic and long lines at restaurants and gas stations. Lauderdale Emergency Management wants to stress one message to the public: Please stay calm and courteous.

“Be courteous, we’ve got a lot of people from out of town passing through. They don’t know what lane to be in, they don’t know what exit to take. Just kind of slow down, do the best you can to relax and be courteous,” said Greg Chatham, Deputy Director at LEMA.

Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday.

