Louisiana evacuees flood local hotels as Hurricane Ida inches closer

By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Pearl said their phones have been ringing off the hook since Thursday.

The hotel’s general manager said not only are they fully booked but all eight sister properties are completely sold out as well.

Two Louisiana residents packed up their essentials early Saturday and drove to Jackson. It’s a process that Sealja Carnes said is all too familiar.

“It’s just a horror story every year,” Carnes said. “Having to pick up, uproot, pack, make sure you have everything - birth certificate, enough food, enough clothes to last you a few days. You don’t know when you will be able to go home. You don’t even know if you’re going to have a home to go to.”

Carnes, her son, and her father booked a room until Tuesday but packed for a much longer stay.

“Like I told my friend this morning - I pack enough clothes for two weeks,” Carnes said. “Some people say I overpack. I’d rather over pack than come home to have nothing to pack.”

Shoppers at the Costco in Ridgeland had a strikingly different perspective. Most said they’re not too worried about the incoming weather.

When asked what her concerns are going into the weekend, shopper Sonya Christian said, “Not really anything.”

After moving from Kansas, one shopper said it’s her first week in Mississippi.

“They’re talking about the wind getting up to 70 miles per hour,” shopper Tanna Crumrine said. “That’s a windy day in Kansas. For me, honestly, it’s a windy day. Hold your hair down and call it good.”

Another shopper who lives in Ridgeland said she’s leaving everything up to God.

“There’s a little cause for concern, but I just know the Lord is going to help us, and we’re just going to ride it out,” shopper Shona Parrish said.

Back at the Holiday Inn, Carnes said her mom lost her house to Hurricane Katrina sixteen years ago Sunday. She said she now hopes her home makes it through Hurricane Ida.

“Hopefully, this is the right decision,” Carnes said.

