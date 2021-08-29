Advertisement

Power Outages due to Hurricane Ida

The school expects the power outage to last several hours, preventing them from serving lunch...
The school expects the power outage to last several hours, preventing them from serving lunch to students.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Hurricane Ida is causing thousands of power outages since its landfall around noon today.

According to PowerOutage.us, Mississippi has about 3,300 outages state-wide as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

There are over 314,000 Power outages in Louisiana as of 2:15 p.m Sunday. That number is rising rapidly.

Click here to see both power outage maps and information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman murdered in Meridian
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident
Suspect in custody in York murder
Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us

Latest News

Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast
About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong...
30 airline passengers left sheltering from Ida inside Armstrong Airport, official says
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida
Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast