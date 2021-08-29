Power Outages due to Hurricane Ida

(WTOK) - Hurricane Ida is causing thousands of power outages since its landfall around noon today.

According to PowerOutage.us, Mississippi has about 3,300 outages state-wide as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

There are over 314,000 Power outages in Louisiana as of 2:15 p.m Sunday. That number is rising rapidly.

