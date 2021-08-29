Advertisement

President Biden visits FEMA to address Ida

By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is keeping a close eye on the Gulf Coast as it gets battered by Hurricane Ida.

President Biden addressed the nation during an unannounced visit to FEMA Sunday afternoon, promising the full backing of the federal government and pleading with those in the region to heed evacuation warnings and take shelter.

President Biden said, “This is going to be a devastating, devastating hurricane, a life-threatening storm.” The president pledged rescue and recovery to the Gulf as Hurricane Ida pummels the region with wind, rain, and a power greater than any seen here before.

Biden said, “We’re ready to surge all the response capacity capability that we have to deal with whatever comes next, and a lot’s going to be coming.”

FEMA is set to deliver millions of meals and gallons of water by the truckload. Search and Rescue teams are on the ground ready to move in. Nearly 100 ambulances and 15 aircraft are on stand-by for post-storm evacuation. But FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the extent of the devastation is impossible to predict.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, we should start to see some of those impacts tonight, but we won’t have the real picture until Monday.

The president says FEMA will offer shelter for evacuees. Massive power outages are expected – and may take weeks to restore in some areas. Building back decimated communities will take far longer.

Biden said, “We’re going to be here to help the Gulf region get back on its feet as quickly as possible… as long as it takes.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident
Woman murdered in Meridian
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Suspect in custody in York murder

Latest News

Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Weather heats up as California fire inches toward Lake Tahoe
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
The 13 service members killed in last week's bombing in Kabul are brought back to Dover Air...
Afghanistan: Dignified transfer of service members
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down