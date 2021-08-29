St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

CHALMETTE, La. (WBRC) - New video from the Bernard Parish Government in Chalmette, Louisiana shows how quickly conditions can change in a hurricane.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday at 11:55 a.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with winds at 150 mph. The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano.

Video from Bernard Parish Government showed before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a one hour time span.

The message from government leaders is stay home and stay safe.

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

President McInnis with a message from the Florissant rock dam. Stay home, hunker down and be safe. #Ida pic.twitter.com/nF9sSRXNON — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

