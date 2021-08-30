Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JACAQRI BOHANNON199443326 LEROY NAYLOR RD LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 3
JOSEPH C CARLISLE198919551 BALDWIN BREACH EXPRESS LOT 1 SUMMERDALE, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRITTANY MURPHY19904026 34TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
JEREMY S SPANN1989546 W PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
TRESPASSING
SAMUEL GILLEYLEN19912305 D ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER S HEIDELBERG19981625 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
BONNIE J MCCOY19782133 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TANESHA POPE19902652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:33 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated money was demanded then she was assaulted, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:43 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:11 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:16 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:30 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:41 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:36 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:51 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:19 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted auto burglary in the 2900 block of St Luke Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:27 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:38 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:18 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

