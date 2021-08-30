City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2021

Robbery

At 6:33 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated money was demanded then she was assaulted, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:43 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:11 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:16 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:30 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 9:41 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:36 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:51 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:19 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted auto burglary in the 2900 block of St Luke Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:27 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:38 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:18 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.