City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2021
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JACAQRI BOHANNON
|1994
|43326 LEROY NAYLOR RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 3
|JOSEPH C CARLISLE
|1989
|19551 BALDWIN BREACH EXPRESS LOT 1 SUMMERDALE, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRITTANY MURPHY
|1990
|4026 34TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|JEREMY S SPANN
|1989
|546 W PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
TRESPASSING
|SAMUEL GILLEYLEN
|1991
|2305 D ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHRISTOPHER S HEIDELBERG
|1998
|1625 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|BONNIE J MCCOY
|1978
|2133 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TANESHA POPE
|1990
|2652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:33 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated money was demanded then she was assaulted, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:43 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:11 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:16 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:30 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:41 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:36 AM on August 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:51 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:19 PM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted auto burglary in the 2900 block of St Luke Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:27 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:38 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:18 PM on August 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.