COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,971 new cases, 82 new deaths Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,971 new cases of COVID-19, 82 new deaths and 171 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of Monday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

More than 1.154 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.406 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 22,000 people had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Aug. 29.

The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

All Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Monday, Aug. 30. Sites in central and south Mississippi will remain closed Tuesday as well. Further cancellations are possible, depending on weather conditions. Canceled appointments will be re-scheduled, and notifications sent.

