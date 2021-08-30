Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,971 new cases, 82 new deaths Monday

All Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed...
All Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Monday, Aug. 30. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,971 new cases of COVID-19, 82 new deaths and 171 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of Monday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

More than 1.154 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.406 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 22,000 people had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Aug. 29.

The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

All Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Monday, Aug. 30. Sites in central and south Mississippi will remain closed Tuesday as well. Further cancellations are possible, depending on weather conditions. Canceled appointments will be re-scheduled, and notifications sent.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Ida knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of customers

Latest News

State health leaders say low vaccination numbers in 12-17 age group
In times of severe weather or flooding, loss or a significant drop in your water pressure, even...
MSDH offers tips for preventing illness, injuries in severe weather
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion (file photo)
State health leaders push monoclonals as preventative treatment for high-risk individuals
TRICARE beneficiaries in Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through...
TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Mississippi due to Tropical Storm Ida