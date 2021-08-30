Crimenet 08_30_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ernest Leon Minor.

Minor is a 36-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 0″ in height, weighing 195 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a probation violation for an original burglary charge.

If you know where Minor can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

