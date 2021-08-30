Crimenet 08_30_21
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ernest Leon Minor.
Minor is a 36-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 0″ in height, weighing 195 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a probation violation for an original burglary charge.
If you know where Minor can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
