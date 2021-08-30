ECCC hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sept. 8

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College is hosting its second free COVID-19 vaccination clinic of the fall semester Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the campus in Decatur. Rush Health Systems is partnering with the college.

Rush personnel, with the assistance of ECCC nursing students, administered the Pfizer vaccine to 139 people during the first clinic held on campus Aug. 18.

The Sept. 8 clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Huff Auditorium parking lot in front of Founders Gym, just off Broad Street on the front of campus. The clinic will be walk-up and drive-thru.



Those who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic held on campus Aug. 18 should return for the second dose on Sept. 8.



Rush will also offer the first dose for those who have not yet received it.

