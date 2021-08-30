Evacuees take shelter at Clarkco

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of residents along the Gulf Coast have had to evacuate their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ida making landfall. Many of those from South Mississippi and South Louisiana have made their way to parts of East Mississippi.

We caught up with a couple of families from Mandeville, Louisiana, who are staying at Clarko State Park near Quitman. They spent most of the day watching storm coverage and trying to get information from loved ones back home.

“At first we weren’t going to evacuate,” said David Hardin. “I’ve never been through a hurricane, but at first we weren’t going to evacuate. But once it started moving closer towards us, we decided to evacuate. We called a lot of places to try and evacuate to but this is the only place we found that was open. So we ended up coming here.”

“Originally we were going to stay in Mandeville,” said Taylor Bourg. “Everybody in Mandeville was pretty much in agreement who evacuated. They were pretty much like, ‘why are y’all evacuating?’ But then it ended up being like super bad obviously so now we’re here.”

The families are hoping they’ll get to return home later this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.