Fallen tree just misses house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Homeowners off of Old 8th Street were thanking their lucky stars this morning after a massive 100-year-old tree was blown over in front of their house.

The tree fell in the perfect spot homeowner Blake Clark told me, “Well it’s a good thing it didn’t fall further to the right it would have gotten the car shed, or even more east it would have gotten the house. if it had gone south it would have got the power lines. we’re fortunate, thank god it fell where it fell.”

Clark suspects that the rotting of the wood and infestation by insects weakened the tree and made it easier for it to be toppled by high-speed winds.

“Looking at it now you can see signs where it had been rotting, getting insects in it,” Clark said, “Probably why it broke, you never even notice that unless you make the effort to look.”

Despite the potential damage and the work it will take to remove it, Clark said that he will really miss that tree, “Oh yeah, I mean it’s an heirloom. it was here back when we first moved here back in around ’56.”

What was most important to Clark about the whole situation was that everyone was safe and the damage was minimal, “We are fortunate, thank God it fell where it fell. Very, very fortunate.”

