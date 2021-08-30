First death from Ida reported in Ascension Parish
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ascension Parish, LA (KPLC) - The first death from Hurricane Ida has been reported in Louisiana.
A 60-year-old man is believed to have been killed by a tree that fell at a residence on La. 621 in Prairieville, according to information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Deputies responded to the call just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
