Flights out of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport delayed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

American and United airlines has canceled all outbound flights from JAN because of inclement weather.

According to the JMAA twitter page American Airlines flights could resume as early as Tuesday, Aug. 31.

No word on when flights with United will resume.

Those with flights are able to check their flight status at iFlyJackson.com a link will be provided below.

