GasBuddy: Gas prices dip, Hurricane Ida likely to have impact
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen a half-cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in Mississippi are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 87.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was $2.39/g Monday while the most expensive at $3.29/g.
The national average price of gas has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.12/g.
|Alabama’s average price for regular unleaded is $2.78/g.
|Other neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Baton Rouge- $2.76/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.
Jackson- $2.78/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.
Louisiana- $2.81/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82/g.
