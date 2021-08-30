Advertisement

GasBuddy: Gas prices dip, Hurricane Ida likely to have impact

Hurricane Ida likely to cause disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production,...
Hurricane Ida likely to cause disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen a half-cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in Mississippi are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 87.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was $2.39/g Monday while the most expensive at $3.29/g.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.12/g.

Alabama’s average price for regular unleaded is $2.78/g.
Other neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Baton Rouge- $2.76/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.
Jackson- $2.78/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.
Louisiana- $2.81/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82/g.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Ida knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of customers

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports debris from Ida on multiple roads in the...
Traffic advisory: Ida leaves debris on Mississippi roads
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Tracking Ida Baton Rouge
WATCH LIVE: Day After Ida’s Arrival
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport but US flights continue