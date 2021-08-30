GasBuddy: Gas prices dip, Hurricane Ida likely to have impact

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen a half-cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in Mississippi are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 87.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was $2.39/g Monday while the most expensive at $3.29/g.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.12/g.

“While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point. I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low.”

Alabama’s average price for regular unleaded is $2.78/g. Other neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Baton Rouge- $2.76/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

Jackson- $2.78/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

Louisiana- $2.81/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82/g.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.