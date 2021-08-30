Gov. Reeves, state leaders speak on Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi leaders join Gov. Tate Reeves for an update on Ida, which came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. It’s now a tropical depression.

Mississippi had much less impact than Louisiana but did suffer some damage and power outages. Five hospitals in the state are on a combination of electric and generator power. Six have had minor damage. Some long-term care facilities have also had some storm damage.

Mississippi will be directing resources to help neighbors in Louisiana, the governor said.

Caution is urged when using generators and power saws and the like. Experience is necessary to operate these safely. Also, don’t allow children to play in flood waters. There can be harmful contaminants in the water, such as animal waste.

COVID testing and vaccinations will NOT be offered Tuesday at Mississippi State Department of Health sites in central and southern counties in Mississippi. Only northern counties will be able to continue those services Tuesday.

